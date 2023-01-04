David Lee Morris, 86, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, while surrounded by family at The Heartford House. He was born March 13, 1936, to Claude and Gladys Thompson Morris in Lone Oak, McCracken County. David was a graduate of Lone Oak High School, Paducah Junior College, and Murray State University where he earned his Rank I. He served in United States Army. He was employed as an educator by McCracken County Board of Education and the Paducah Board of Education.
David was a Christian, and a member of Settle Memorial United Methodist Church and previously Broadway United Methodist Church in Paducah. He was also a member of the Owensboro Symphony Chorus and the OCTC Community Chorus.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his three brothers, Joe Thomas Morris, Charles Edward Morris, and Dr. Robert E. Morris.
David is survived by his wife of 60 years, Virgina Cardwell Morris; a son, Dr. William C. Morris (Allison) of Henderson; a daughter, Anna Morris Settle (Dr. Russell Settle) of Owensboro; a son, James D. Morris of Louisville; his nine grandchildren, Mackenzie C. Morris, Madeline M. Pinkston (Neil), Maclaine G. Morris, Macy E. Morris, Dr. Katherine C. Settle, Clark R. Settle, Kegan M. Settle, Bailey M. Morris, and Margaret Sloan Morris; great-grandson, Archer B. Pinkston; and a sister, Norma Owens Rebik.
The graveside service and burial for David will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Maplelawn Park Cemetery & Mausoleum in Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to The Heartford House, Hospice of Western Kentucky, or Settle Memorial United Methodist Church.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memories and condolences for the family of David Morris may be left at www.glenncares.com.
