David Leon Sapp, 73, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at his home. He was born in Owensboro to the late William Wright and Margaret Geneva Henry Sapp. He earned his B.S. in business from Brescia University.
Mr. Sapp worked in sales and management for a variety of Owensboro companies. He was a longtime member of Ss. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church and received the honor of being named an honorable Kentucky Colonel. David enjoyed golf, bowling and spending time with family, especially grandchildren.
David is survived by his wife of 51 years, Mary Linda Sapp; children Chris Sapp (Annette) of Owensboro, Aaron Sapp of Evansville, Indiana; Jennefer Greenlee (Kevin) of Owensboro and Nathan Sapp (Jill) of Evansville, Indiana; grandchildren Natalie Killingsworth (Jonathan) of Olive Branch, Mississippi, Logan Sapp of Owensboro, Jessica Werner (Nathan) of Evansville, Indiana, Abigail Burden of Owensboro and Callen Sapp and Zoey Birchler, both of Evansville, Indiana; sisters Judy Sullivan (Ed) and Debbie Sapp, both of Owensboro; a brother, Bill Sapp (Lois) of Owensboro; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Ss. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church. Burial will be at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Mr. Sapp’s family, c/o Linda Sapp, 900 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
