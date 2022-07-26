David Louis Taylor, 86, of Owensboro, departed this life Monday, July 11, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born November 14, 1935, to the late Bishop Arthur Washington Taylor and Lugina Phillips Taylor.
David worked at the Greyhound bus station for many years where he loved greeting and serving people going and coming to town. He was most recently employed by Texas Gas Company until his retirement. Until recent years, he was an active member of The Church of Living God; he loved to worship and read his Bible daily. David was a loving father and grandfather. He was an athlete in his prime, playing basketball, baseball, and football, and he continued to follow those sports on TV in his elder years. David especially loved watching his beloved UK basketball.
He is preceded in death by his youngest son, Dewayne Allen Taylor; sisters, Ethel Taylor, Erma L. Chiles, and Arthur Mae Levester; and brothers, W.G. Taylor and Isaac Nay Taylor.
David is survived by his oldest son, David “Chris” Taylor (Nora) of Liverpool, New York; loving grandchildren, Laurencia V. Schmitt, Aaron M. Taylor, Leah E. Taylor, and Myah J. Taylor; a great-grandchild, Zae’Saun Jenkins and one on the way, by way of Laurencia; a brother, Joseph E. Taylor of Owensboro; as well as friend, former spouse and mother of his children, Esther Mae Taylor of Evansville, Indiana.
The funeral service will be at noon Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 240 Whittington Parkway, Louisville, KY 40222 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
