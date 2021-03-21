David Lynn Elliott, 69, died peacefully Thursday, March 18, 2021. He is now in heaven with his parents, Donovan and Viola Elliott and brother Ernie. David graduated from Owensboro High School and Brescia University. He worked at Texas Gas for 30 years. He enjoyed the outdoors and fishing with his great-nephews.
Along with his parents and brother, David is preceded in death by his companion dog, Keeley.
David is survived by his loving and caring wife, Pam; his sister, Donna (Chipper) Blue; his niece, Lexie (Brent), who David thought the world of; his niece, Mollie; his nephews, Lance (Neisha) Blue and Mark Elliott; and his two favorite cousins, Charlotte Yeagle and Patti May.
Private services will take place for immediate family. Burial at Rosehill Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to his nurses in CCU, Jami, Kacey, Donna, Evan and Lisa and a special thank you to Patrick.
All immediate family who wish to honor David at the visitation and service are required to wear a mask while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Elliott.
