TAMPA, FLORIDA — David Lynn Tippin of Tampa, FL, died July 13, 2022. He was born in Owensboro. Dave was director of the Tampa Water Department for 29 years.
He’s survived by his sons, Brad (Kim) and Rew (Rebecca); granddaughter Gwen; long-time partner, Gail; his sister, Mary Ann (Bill); sister-in-law, Connie; and numerous extended family.
A public funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Palma Ceia United Methodist Church in Tampa, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Florida United Methodist Children’s Home.
