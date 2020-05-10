David M. Justice, 51, of Utica, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Elyria, Ohio, on Dec. 31, 1968, to the late Frances Lea Browning and Steve Justice Jr. David was employed at Blue Star Restoration. He always made sure everyone was happy, and was always incredibly generous. David was a jack of all trades and could build anything. He enjoyed camping, fishing, play fighting with his son and joking around. David’s sense of humor was unique and special.
Along with his mother, David is preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Linda Schneider; and his father-in-law, Bert Seibert.
Along with his father, David is survived by his wife of 22 years, Mary Justice; his son, Merek Dalton Justice; his siblings, Mike (Lisa) Justice and Derek (Tami) Justice; his stepmom, Charlotte Justice; his sister-in-law, Louanne Payne; his nieces and nephews, Emily (Brad) Kleaving, Eric Gelarden, Chase, Alex, Tanner and Haley Justice, and Stanley and Shannon Whittaker; and his great-nieces and great-nephews, Ella and Noah Kleaving, and Lanah Gelarden.
There will be a driving procession of support and remembrance from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Prayers will follow, with the Rev. Mike Williams and David’s good friend, Keith Withrow, officiating. The family requests that you please come by to show your love during this time of physical distancing. Your participation is important to us! Due to the safety directives in place, it is important you honor them and the Justice family by not exiting your car, but know you are allowed to roll down your window to share a loving word to the family in passing. This loving act will be much appreciated by all who are left to cherish David’s memory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of flowers of remembrance to the family or donations to the National Down Syndrome Association at 8 East 41st St., 8th Floor, New York, New York 10017; or the American Diabetes Association at P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, Virginia 22215.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of flowers of remembrance to the family or donations to the National Down Syndrome Association at 8 East 41st St., 8th Floor, New York, New York 10017; or the American Diabetes Association at P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, Virginia 22215.
