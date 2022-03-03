David M. Taylor, 62, of Owensboro, passed away on February 26, 2022, at home. He was born October 11, 1959, in Indianapolis to the late Morris D. and Joan Nichols Taylor. David graduated high school from Madison Central in Richmond, then went on to earn his bachelor’s degree from Eastern Kentucky University. He then graduated with his Juris Doctorate from the University of Louisville and practiced law in Owensboro for thirty-four years. David valued experience over possessions. He enjoyed hiking, reading, science, and spending time with his family. He also enjoyed canoeing and road trips in the summer. David was simply happy being outside.
David is survived by his wife of thirty-eight years, Colleen Taylor; son, George Nathaniel Taylor (Kim); daughter, Emily Mariann Taylor and her fiancé, Taylor Palacio; grandchildren, Jada, Christian, Elliott, and Grayson; sister, Margaret Ann Morgan (Keith); brother, Richard Morris Taylor; and nephews, Jeff Morgan, Cody Morgan, Shane Quinn, and Chance Quinn.
The memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory where visitation will begin at noon.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to SparKy Animal Rescue of Owensboro.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
