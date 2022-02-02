David Main Taylor, 87, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 24, 2022, at Beaver Dam Nursing and Rehab. He was born November 20, 1934, in Beaver Dam to the late William Edward and Mary Main Taylor.
David was a United States Army Veteran. He worked all his life in construction and mining, starting with Ellis “Weasel” Patton’s Road Crew, Morris Bros Coal Co., building airports in the U.S. Army, and then Peabody Coal Co., where he retired from Camp 11. David also worked for Newmont Gold Mines in Elko, Nevada, Pinkley-Kirkley Trucking in Woodward, Oklahoma, and Donald Sandefur Construction in Beaver Dam. He was a member of UMWA local 1359 and a member of Liberty United Methodist Church.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Walter S. Taylor, W.E. Taylor Jr., John C. Taylor, and Chester T. Taylor, and a sister, Mary Agnus Williams.
He leaves behind his loving wife of over 60 years, Billy Boswell Taylor; his children, Patrick (Jeannie) Taylor of Litchfield, Dava (Layne) Black of Ft. Thomas, Joseph (Celena) Taylor of Ledbetter, and Lara Cinnamon Morris of Lexington; nine grandchildren, Jennifer Dukes, Rob Bennett, Seth Taylor, Evan Taylor, Jove Taylor, Dezmay Taylor, Roger Morris, Nathan Morris, and Erik Black; three great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Margaret Hensley of Frankfort and Ruth Anne Emerine of Vine Grove.
A small graveside service will be held at a later date in the Paxton Cemetery on Applehouse Road in Beaver Dam.
Care by Cardinal Cremation Society.
Commented