CENTRAL CITY — David Marshall Simpson, 89, of Central City, died Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 5:10 p.m. at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. Mr. Simpson was born July 30, 1933, in Muhlenberg County. He was office manager at Illinois Central Railroad and a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Korean War. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where he served as lector, usher, and many other functions. He was also a Kentucky Colonel and fourth-degree member of the Knights of Columbus.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Annie Simpson, and brothers, Joe Simpson and Jim Simpson.
He is survived by his wife, Jean Phelps Simpson; sons, Jeff (Kim) Simpson of Central City, Andy (Beth) Simpson of Webster, New York, and Tommy Simpson of Central City; sister, Pat (John) Vlahovich of Spokane, Washington; grandchildren, Jeffrey (Kelsey) Simpson, Dustin Simpson, Misty Simpson, Mathew (Brianna) Knight, Meagan (Ryan) Frisch, Marshall Simpson, and Riley Simpson; and great-grandchildren, Karsyn, Bella, Avery, Oliver, Easton, Lawson, Dalton, Makayla, and Rustan.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 5, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with Father John Ighacho officiating. Burial will be in Echols Cemetery. Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m., with prayers at 6 p.m., Thursday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Pallbearers will be Jeffrey Simpson, Jr., Dustin Simpson, Marshall Simpson, Riley Simpson, Mat Knight, and Ryan Frisch.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
