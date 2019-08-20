David Matthew Carter, 63, of Owensboro departed this life on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at the Heartford House. He was born in Henderson. David was preceded in death by his father, Lenoard Frye, and mother Francele Carter; along with one brother, Carl Wayne and one sister, Pam Frye; and grandmother Eula Frances Hairlson Carter.
He worked at the Owensboro Sanitation Department for 10 years and the Henderson Highway Department for 15 years. David was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and a former member of New Jerusalem Baptist Church, Henderson. David loved his German shepherd dogs. He also enjoyed cutting lawns and helping others. He loved to go hunting for deer and rabbits, -- his favorite basketball team was UK.
David leaves to cherish his memories and mourn the loss of his passing his loving wife of 28 years, Donna Carbon Carter; three daughters, Olivia Carbon, Davonna Carter and Malikah ( Ryan ) Carrico; three grandsons, Travon, Donavon and Tyreck Carbon; one granddaughter, Malieyah Carrico; three godly daughters, Joi, Brandi and Rayana; nine brothers, Rudolph, Claude, Richard, Robert, and Kerry Carter, Lenoard, Clyde, Joel and Rodney Frye; 10 sisters, Myrtle Carter, Kristia Houston, Shelia King, Nita Sims, Connie Sutton, Yolanda Christian, Caroline Frye, Kimberly Johnson, Karen Frye and Starla Crowe; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Mount Calvary Baptist Church. Burial in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
