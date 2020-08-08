BEAVER DAM — David McKinley Geary, 68, of Beaver Dam, died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Hartford to the late Wade McKinley Geary and Zora Geary Witherspoon. He was preceded also in death by his stepfather, Martin Louis Witherspoon; brothers, Donald Ray Phipps Sr. and Paul Edward Geary; and a sister, Rita Raymer.
Survivors include his sons, Heath (Becky) Geary of Beaver Dam and Brad Geary of Owensboro; grandchildren, Kaleb, Brendan, Austin, Zack, Shelby and Cassie; a great-granddaughter, Emily; brothers, Barry (Barbie) Geary of Olaton, Bryan (Joy) Geary of Fordsville, Rickey (Mark) Geary of Smithfield and Mickey Geary of Hartford; sisters, Shelia (Ron) Gravil of Smiths Grove and Janet Miller of Beaver Dam; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private, with burial following in Render Memorial Cemetery in McHenry. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for visitation will be limited and masks are required in accordance with state guidelines.
