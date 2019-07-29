David Michael Hudson, 71, of Owensboro, went to be with the Lord on July 26 in Clarksville, Tennessee. He was born April 20, 1948, in Central City to the late Rollie and Gladys Hudson . Mike was a 1966 graduate of Owensboro Senior High. He was a four-year Air Force veteran where he served as a Defensive Systems Trainer Specialist. He owned Insurance Investments Company for 33 years. Mike was a member of Christ Community Church and enjoyed golf and traveling.
Survivors include his wife of 23 years, Mary Hudson, and her sons, Gary and Greg; sister, Manon Ross (Robert); nephew, Steve Shelter (Michelle); niece, Christa Gambert (Paul); great-niece, Erin Gambert; and a great-nephew, Christopher Gambert of Louisville.
Services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow with Military Honors at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home and after 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
Donations to Christ Community Church Building Fund, 1220 Center St., Owensboro, KY 42301
