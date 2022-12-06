David Michael Jackson, 68, of Whitesville, passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022, at his home. He was born May 20, 1954, in Daviess County to the late James Albin and Elizabeth Snyder Jackson. He was a member of St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church and was a farmer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, James Jackson and Barbara Jackson.
Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Brenda Boehman Jackson; a son, David Jackson (Rachel); a daughter, Olivia Helm; grandchildren, Jacob Helm, Ellis Jackson, Acacia Doolin, and Bennett Jackson; siblings, Patsy (Pat) Cecil, Stella (Tommy) Boehman, Judy (Gabe) Payne, and James (Julie) Jackson Jr.; son-in-law, Joshua Helm; several nieces and nephews; and a very good friend, William Glover.
The Funeral Mass will be held at noon Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Whitesville. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Catholic Church Cemetery in Knottsville.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church, or Ohio County Hospice.
Online messages may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
