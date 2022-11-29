LEBANON, TENNESSEE — David Michael Stewart, 68, of the Shop Springs Community, died Monday morning, Nov. 28, 2022, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville. Born Sept. 14, 1954, in Owensboro, he was the son of the late Carl and Lena Jolly Stewart.
David is survived by his companion, Dot Hayes Stewart; daughter, Carmen Woolum, and her husband, Chris, of Florence; grandsons, Stewart and Carson Woolum; brother, Phillip (Kim) Stewart of Owensboro; sisters, Carla (J.B.) Rowan of Buckeye, Arizona and Pam (Ronnie) Lamb and Susan (Ray) Westerfield, both of Owensboro; along with several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Hunter Funeral Home, with Rev. Kenneth Tramel officiating. Interment will be at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Lebanon, Tennessee. Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and prior to the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers, Tim Taylor, Matt Wrye, Ashley Hayes, Wesley Hayes, Chad Clark, and Tommy Presley.
