David Milton Hundley was born Nov. 4, 1947, in Owensboro, to Mr. and Mrs. Harold Hundley. With his family at his side, he died March 5, 2020, in Nashville, Tennessee. David was raised in Stanley, Kentucky, and he lived and farmed there all of his 72 years. In 1967, he married his high school sweetheart, Mary Lou Coy, and together, they worked their farm and created a home and a family.
In addition to Mary, their children survive are daughter Jennifer Hundley Batts Thomas (Ryan) of Bowling Green; and son Mark Hundley Logan (Hywel) of Bisbee, Arizona. David adored favorite granddaughter Mary Grayson Batts (Logan Fentress) of St. Louis; and favorite grandson John Cullen Hundey Batts of Bowling Green. Liam Thomas, of Urbana, Illinois, became a bonus grandson when Ryan joined the family.
David was preceded in death by his father and many treasured aunts and uncles. His mother survives. A.D. and Artie Adkisson Coy, his in-laws who loved him dearly, also preceded him in death. David is survived by his brother, Tony Hundley (Christa); and sisters Mona Coomes (Jerry) and Carol Kay Richards (Steve); his uncle, Jimmy Hundley; and beloved cousins.
Farming was his great joy, and he and Mary call their farm “the most peaceful place on Earth.” David also served his community through his work with the Owensboro Fire Department for more than 27 years. Those years are full of rich memories and unforgettable stories.
Services will be from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory with a celebration of David’s life at 4 p.m. A graveside service and interment of ashes will be held at a later date on the family farm in Stanley.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association in David’s memory.
