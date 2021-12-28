REYNOLDS STATION — David Myron Corley, 62, gained his heavenly wings on December 24, 2021, at Deaconess Midtown surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in Tell City, Indiana to the late Ledrew and Mary Swihart Corley on July 26, 1959. David was preceded in death by his parents, Ledrew and Mary Corley; father-in-law, Donald Boling; brother-in-law, Wally Puckett; and a niece, Angela Puckett.
David was a member of Boling Chapel United Methodist Church, retired from Aleris, he enjoyed Kentucky Basketball, fishing working outside and spending time with his family especially his granddaughter Madilynn.
He is survived by the love of his life of 33 years, Donna Boling Corley; a sister-in-law, Paulette Puckett; a daughter, Breann Corley; a son, Dylan (Gwyn) Corley; a granddaughter, Madilynn Corley; and several nieces and nephews.
Services are at 11 a.m. Thursday December 30, 2021 at Boling Chapel United Methodist Church with burial following in Boling Chapel Cemetery. David’s family will be greeting friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville and from 9 a.m. until service time Thursday at the church.
Online condolences may be left for David’s family at gibsonandsonfh.com.
