ECHOLS — David Neal McGregor, 67, of Echols, went to his heavenly home on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Oct. 27, 1952, in Hopkins County to the late William Donald and Betty Simmons McGregor. David served in the United States Army Reserve for 20 years and was a member of Beaver Dam United Methodist Church. He was a past master of Beaver Dam Masonic Lodge No. 420 F&AM and a member of the Hartford Masonic Lodge No. 675 F&AM. David retired from Peabody Coal Company Ken surface mine as well as Green River Correctional Complex.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Mary Catherine McGregor; his stepsister, JoAnna Klotzer; and an infant brother.
He leaves behind, to cherish many memories, his wife of 47 years, Dana Taylor McGregor of Echols; one son, Bryan Davis McGregor of Mayfield; brother-in-law, Alan (Marian) Taylor of Echols; nephew and niece, Austin Taylor and Crystal Taylor, both of Bowling Green; uncle, Cyrus Raymond McGregor of Pacific, Missouri; and aunt, JoAnn McGregor of Evansville, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with the Rev. David Madewell officiating. Burial will be held in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam, with military honors performed by the Ohio County Honor Guard. Friends may visit with his family from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until the service Saturday. Masonic rites will be held at 6 p.m. Friday. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited and face coverings will be required while inside the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take
the form of contribution
to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 401, Hartford, KY 42347 or online at www.gideons.org/sendtheword. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
