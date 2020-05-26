MARION — David Noah Halliman, 32, of Marion, died Friday, May 22, 2020, at his home. David was born June 26, 1987, to David Halliman and Sandra Walker Halliman (Richard Lohr), David was a member of St. William Catholic Church, a former Eagle Scout and an avid hunter, hiker and camper.
Aside from his parents, survivors include his wife, Kellye Halliman, of Marion; brother, Daniel Halliman, of Summerville, South Carolina; sisters, Dionna Jones, of Jacksonville, Florida, and Daesha Capeless, of Beaufort, South Carolina; grandfather, William Edward Walker, of Kuttawa; and mother and father-in-law, Jennifer and Jeff Danhauer, of Owensboro.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Faye Walker and grandparents, Roscoe and Imogene Halliman.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday May 26, 2020, at Gilbert Funeral Home in Marion, and from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday May 27, 2020, at Saints Joseph and Paul Catholic Church in Owensboro, with a private funeral mass to follow. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery in Owensboro.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with David’s care in Owensboro
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Cross International, 600 SW Third Street, Suite 2201, Pompano Beach, FL 33060.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of David.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Mr. Halliman by signing his virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented