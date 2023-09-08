HICKORY — Mr. David Owen Anderson, 81, of Hickory, died Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at his home. He was the owner of Anderson Insurance, and was also a carpenter by trade. He attended Hardin Baptist Church and was a veteran of the US Army. He had a great love for animals. Born Monday, Aug. 10, 1942, in Daviess County, he was the son of the late Carl Owen Anderson and the late Juanita (Carter) Anderson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Gary Anderson and Darrell Anderson; and sister, Judy Hester.
He is survived by his wife, Magdalene “Maggie” (Lawson) Anderson of Hickory; daughter, Michele Anderson Adkins (Robert) of Shepherdsville; son, Michael Owen Anderson of Nashville, Tennessee; step-daughters, Sonya (Kevin) Crider of Mayfield and Shawna (David) Darnall of Benton; sisters, Diana Stites of Owensboro and Sheila Sosh of Owensboro; grandchildren, Matthew Adkins (Peyton), Lucas Adkins (Sidney), Lawson Crider (Tesha), Dallas Crider, Levi Darnall (Marlee), and Tabitha Darnall (Tyler); and one great-grandchild, Cohen Crider.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at the family farm. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Collier Funeral Home in Benton.
Memorial contributions may be given to your local animal shelter.
