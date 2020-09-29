David Patrick Hamilton, 89, of Owensboro, passed away on Sept. 28, 2020, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. David was born in Daviess County on July 30, 1931, to the late Francis Lloyd and Mary Shepard Hamilton. He was involved with racing for many years and enjoyed old cars. David was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by a son, Stephen W. Hamilton.
Survivors include his wife of nearly 68 years, Patricia Ann Hamilton; his children, Karen Durbin (David), Greg Hamilton (Connie), Scott Hamilton (Shellia), and Beth Case (Duane); grandchildren, Jamie Jeffries (Toby), Brad Hamilton (Jennifer), Bryan Hamilton (Melissa), Michelle Hamilton, Jennifer Reader (Nicholas), Brooke Daugherty, Jordan Hamilton (Cynthia), and Mary Phoenix McCubbin; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Morgan, Austin, Jake and Anderson Jeffries, Max, Cole and Claire Hamilton, Simon, Eli and Anna Hamilton, and Colby and Gracey Reeder; and one great-great grandchild, Brynn Jeffries.
The funeral Mass will be 12 p.m. on Wednesday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Visitation will be Wednesday from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be at Mater Delorsa.
The number of those attending the visitation and funeral mass shall be with current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks. For visitation please enter the doors under the carport on the Triplett Street side of the building.
Memories and condolences for the family of David Hamilton may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
