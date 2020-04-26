BEAVER DAM — David Paul Burden, 47, of Beaver Dam, died Friday, April 24, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. David was employed by the City of Beaver Dam.
Survivors include his wife, Beth Burden; children Emily Renee Burden, Daniel Paul Burden and Taylor Casey Burden; mother Faye Arnold; father Hubert Burden; and siblings Hubert Earl Burden, Gary Dewayne Burden and Lisa Casteel.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, private services will be held. Burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam.
William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam has been entrusted with the arrangements.
