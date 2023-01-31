David Paul “Dave” Ridener, 77, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Nov. 19, 1945, in Terre Haute, Indiana to the late Paul Edward and Ladonna Maxine McCoy Ridener. Dave retired from OMYA, Inc. as an operator after 11 years and also worked as a supervisor with Big Rivers Electric for 13 years. He was a graduate of Paris High School in Paris, Illinois. He was a U. S. Army veteran and enjoyed golfing, watching pro basketball, especially the Boston Celtics, playing fantasy basketball, and listening to Elvis Presley music.
Surviving are his daughter, Mindy Young (Greg Wright) of Owensboro; two grandsons, Matthew Young (Alexandra) of Duvall, Washington and Aaron Young of Owensboro; two great-granddaughters, Avery Lorine and Isla Renee Young, both of Duvall, Washington; and his best friend, who was like a brother to him, Chuck Gore of Paris, Illinois.
A memorial service will be 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Research Hospital for Children in Memphis, Tennessee.
