David Quentin Miller, 81, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, June 1, 2023, at his home. He was born Nov. 6, 1941, in Albany, New York to the late Quentin Gifford Miller and Irene Baker Miller. He was a retired ironworker for Local 103.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Ruby Benson Miller; children, Mike Miller (Cindy), Shane Henry (Warren), and Eric Miller; seven grandchildren, Steven Miller (Natalie), Brian Miller (Tasha), Katie Ashford (Will), Jessie Brown (Miranda), Clay Brown, Quentin Miller, and Evan Miller; 10 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Linda Starace (Will), Joyce French, and Chris White (Frankie).
Friends and family may pay their respects from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 234 Tamarack Road in Owensboro.
James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of his arrangements.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
