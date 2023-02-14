David R. Crafton, 80, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, under the Care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Jan. 31, 1943, in Daviess County to the late Parvin and Mary Lois Crafton. He was an Owensboro High graduate. David was a retired US Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War, served in Guam as a missiles specialist, and worked for 20 years at MPD in logistics. David loved traveling and mapping out trips, music, and attending theatrical shows and concerts.
Survivors include his best friend and companion, Faye Wilkerson, and several cousins, including his cousin Jim Bolser who was like a brother.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at Rosehill Elmwood Cemetery in Owensboro.
Expressions of gratitude to the staff of Cedarhurst for their exceptional care of Mr. Crafton.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Crafton. Leave your messages of condolence for the family of David R. Crafton and sign his virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented