LEWISPORT -- David R. Lyons Jr., 57, of Lewisport, passed away on Sept. 6, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born on May 4, 1962, to David and Mary Ellen Lyons in Tell City, Indiana. David was a certified welder, earning his certificate from Ivy Tech, and was also a mechanic. He was an avid NASCAR fan, loved Harley Davidsons and fishing.
David was preceded in death by his father, David Lyons Sr., and sisters Ellen Kay, Cindy and Melinda.
Survivors include his mother, Mary Ellen West; children Ashlie Reynolds and David Ray Lyons III; grandchildren Channing Lyons, Kiya Pendelton, Ethan Pendelton and Kelaya Pendelton; brothers John (Carolyn) Lyons and Robert (Jennifer) Wettstain; nephews and nieces John (Shannon) Lyons, Jr., Josh (LaDonna) Lyons, Jessica Wettstain, Amber (Cody) Curry and Brooklyn Wettstain; ex-wife Sandy Lyons; along with several great-nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport. Visitation will be from noon until service time at the funeral home Saturday.
