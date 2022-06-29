David Randal Bratcher, 75, of Owensboro, passed away at 12:00 p.m. Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Red Banks Nursing Home, Henderson. He was a Southern Baptist Music, Youth, and Senior Minister for 49 years. He also very much enjoyed singing in the Kentucky Baptist Men’s Chorale, playing his French Horn, and directing his many church choirs over the years.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Sue Bratcher; children, Sean Bratcher of Phoenix, Arizona, Krista Robertson (Michael) of Evansville, Indiana, and Joni Bratcher of Louisville; five grandchildren, Layna Robertson, Mackenzie Hill, Kayla Harms, Brett Lacomb, and Luna Almon; and a sister, Pam Chamberlain.
Mr. Bratcher’s memorial service will be 4 p.m. Friday, July 1, 2022, at James H. Davis Funeral Home, Owensboro. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
