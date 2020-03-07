BEAVER DAM — David Ray “Smidge” Heflin, 56, of Beaver Dam, died Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Ohio County Hospital. He was born in Hartford to the late Paul and Loretta Heflin and was a carpenter.
Survivors include his sons, Corey (Samantha) Heflin of Bowling Green and Zack (Arielle) Heflin of Fordsville; two grandchildren, Samuel Heflin and Geary Joy Heflin; brothers Garry Lacefield of Bowling Green and Larry Heflin and Jeff Heflin, both of Beaver Dam; and sisters Regenia Henderson and Patricia Adcock, both of Cromwell and Cindy Heflin and Carla Heflin, both of Beaver Dam.
Services are 2 p.m. Sunday at Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville, with burial in Happy Hollow Cemetery in McHenry. Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday and after 9 a.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at gearyfuneral.com.
