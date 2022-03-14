SACRAMENTO — David Rodney Peveler, 80, of Sacramento died Friday, March 11, 2022 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Mr. Peveler was born on December 23, 1941 in Muhlenberg County. He was a retired coal miner from River Queen, a school bus driver for the McLean County School System, and a member of Sacramento Baptist Church. Mr. Peveler loved fishing and driving his school bus. He was a very strong man, but a gentle giant. He loved his family, mowing yards for the church and cemetery. He took care of everybody and smoked the best chicken. All of the children on the school bus called him pop, to his family his was Papa Rod and Pepaw. He loved to ride go carts with his family. He absolutely adored his wife of 60 years, Brenda. Mr. Peveler is preceded in death by his parents, Rueben and Inez Peveler; sister, Dee Ann Stokes; brother-in- law, Tommy Stokes.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda Clasby Peveler; children, Timothy (Mimi) Peveler, Melissa (Brent) Burden, Melanie (Les) Guenther, Todd (Julie) Peveler; grandchildren, Juliette Morgan, Elisabeth Delagarza, Timothy Peveler, Jr., Tyler Marks, Amanda Austin, Tanner Marks, David Woodruff, Dawn Lawson; 30 great-grandchildren; sister, Janice (Ray) McDonald; brothers, Mickey (Carolyn) Peveler, Benny (Mickey Sue) Peveler, Kenny Peveler.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento with Bro. Wendell Wood officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery in Midland. Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 16, 2022 beginning at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
