David Royce Lashbrook, 77, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. He was born July 10, 1942, in Daviess County to the late Guy and Geneva Ammons Lashbrook. David retired from The Hon Company after 44 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Freddie, JoAnn and Jackie. His wife, Shelby Lashbrook, passed away Jan. 4, 2020.
He is survived by his son, Todd Lashbrook (Brandy); daughter Misty Lashbrook; grandson Brandon Lashbrook; sister Barbara Cable; and many nieces and nephews.
Joint services with his wife will be 1 p.m. Thursday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and after 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Messages of condolence for the Lashbrook family may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
