David Russell Leonard Jr., 22, of Falls of Rough, went to be with Jesus on May 22, 2021 at Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville.
Little was born with Down Syndrome on Dec. 2, 1998 in Owensboro. He is the son of Tamara Leonard and David Leonard, Sr.
Matthew 5:8 describes him well “Blessed are the pure in heart for they shall see God.” If you knew David, you would instantly know that he was the purest of heart. He would always make you laugh and put a smile on your face. David loved his iPad, his dogs and everyone he met. As his mother and special caregiver who never left his side would say “There was never a dull moment.” His life brought so many people joy, from being absolutely onery in the most precious of ways, to the smile on his face. David never knew a stranger. He truly had a pure heart. As the verse says “He is seeing God right now.” David’s journey in life was full of joy and laughter, but was also full of pain and suffering from the many physical issues he had. David fought hard for 22 years, but God called him home to receive his ultimate healing. No longer is he in physical pain and no longer is his heart struggling to survive. David has a brand new body and his pure heart is whole today with Jesus.
He is survived by parents, David and Tammy Leonard, of Falls of Rough; his sister, Amy Boyle and her husband Caleb; his twin sister, Emily Leonard; his grandparents, Mike and Norma Hazelwood, of Falls of Rough; his niece, Cassidy Boyle; five aunts; five uncles; 16 cousins; and his best friend and cousin, Haley Joy Hart.
Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Pleasant View Baptist Church in McQuady, under the direction of Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday, from 3 to 6 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to the family for the purchase of a monument.
Until we meet again, you will be in our hearts. “All is well.”
Commented