FALLS OF ROUGH — David Russell Leonard Sr., son of the late Don Earl and Mildred Leonard, was born May 2, 1955, in Elizabethtown. He passed away Monday, July 26, 2021, at his residence in Falls of Rough. He was a husband, father, and in the last four months, he became a grandfather. He loved ice cream (with a banana), fishing, hunting and listening to the radio, especially politics and the stock market report. You could always count on him to have peppermints in his pocket. David was a hardworking man all of his life and was an amazing father to his children. He loved living in the country and hated cellphones (never owned one).
In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his son, David Jr., who passed away nine weeks prior; and his father-in-law, John Michael Hazelwood, who passed away three weeks prior.
David is survived by his wife, Tamara Leonard; his daughters, Amy Boyle and her husband, Caleb, and Emily Leonard; granddaughter Cassidy Truth Boyle; brother Don Morton; and sister Deanna Leonard; as well as many nieces, nephews and in-laws.
Graveside services will be 4 p.m. Wednesday at Pleasant View Baptist Church Cemetery in McQuady under the direction of Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to GRADSA.
