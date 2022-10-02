Rockport, IN — David Scott Richey, 53, of Rockport, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana.
David was born on Aug. 20, 1969 in Owensboro, Kentucky to Samuel R. Richey and Karen L. (Lillpop) Richey.
David had worked at A & S Fabricating Co. in Livermore, Kentucky. He was a member of Rockport Masonic Lodge #112 and had attended Larkin Baptist Church.
David is survived by his son, Jamie Richey of Rockport, IN; daughter, Lari Richey of Evansville, IN; daughter, Heather Finch and her husband, Gerald, of Palatka, FL; grandchildren, Elodie Short, Elsie Bilder, Alayna Bilder, Bethany Finch, Bailey Finch and Bristol Finch; mother, Karen Richey of Rockport, IN; father, Sam Richey and his wife, Val of Rockport, IN; sister, Angie Bevins of Rockport, IN; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services are 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at the Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana with Pastor Paul Gatewood officiating. Burial is in Shiloh Cemetery in Rockport.
Visitation is from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, and from 9 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. A Masonic service will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
