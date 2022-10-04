ROCKPORT, Ind. — David Scott Richey, 53, of Rockport, Indiana died Friday, September 30, 2022, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana. David worked at A & S Fabricating Co. in Livermore. He was a member of Rockport Masonic Lodge #112 and attended Larkin Baptist Church.
Survivors: son, Jamie Richey; daughters, Lari Richey and Heather (Gerald) Finch; mother, Karen Richey; father, Sam (Val) Richey; and sister, Angie Bevins.
Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Shiloh Cemetery, Rockport, Indiana. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m., with a Masonic service at 7 p.m., Tuesday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
