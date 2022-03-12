David Shawn Hamilton, 54, passed away in Lexington, on March 9, 2022. Shawn was born July 14, 1967, in Owensboro, to the late David Hamilton and Janet Goetz Hamilton.
Shawn graduated from Owensboro Catholic High School. He was of the Catholic faith.
Shawn loved his dogs, Bailey and Maddie. He enjoyed going to Mrytle Beach with his friends, shopping, and playing BINGO with his special friend, Gloria. Shawn was also an avid reader of mystery novels.
He is survived by his son, Tyler Hamilton; daughter, Britt Romero; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
Service will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Resurrection Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made payable to the Daviess County Humane Society, 3101 West Second Street Owensboro, Kentucky 42301.
Expressions of sympathy may be made payable to the Daviess County Humane Society, 3101 West Second Street Owensboro, Kentucky 42301.
