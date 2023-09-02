GREENVILLE — David Sherdian “Hippie” Isbell, 79, of Greenville, died Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at 4:53 p.m. in Graham. He was a member of Clifty Baptist Church and was a retired coal miner, along with a US Army veteran.
Survivors: daughter, Jill Isbell-Stewart; brother, Johnny Isbell; and sisters, Martha Arnett, Ruthy Draper, Helen Bowles, and Patty Dyer.
Service: Noon Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
