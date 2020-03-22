David Smith, 55, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Sept. 6, 1964, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to the late Virgil and Dorothy Kuipers Smith. David collected Zippo lighters, enjoyed gatherings with family and friends and playing cards and games. He loved his dogs, Casey and Calypso, and working at the Daniel Pitino Shelter and helping the homeless, which was very special to him. Most of all, he loved his wife, Angela, which was his pride and joy. David was also preceded in death by a brother and his wife, Jeff and Tammy Smith.
Surviving are his wife of 30 years, Angela Smith; his son, Nathan Smith and wife Savanna of Robards; a grandson, Tyler James Smith; two brothers, Mike Smith and wife Dawn of De Moine, Iowa, and Doug Smith and wife Cheryl of Chicago, Illinois; and several nieces and nephews.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral arrangements for Mr. Smith will be private. Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Owensboro-Daviess County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1075, Owensboro, KY 42302.
