David ‘Smokey’ Millay was called home to be with the Lord Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at the age of 84 in Owensboro at Hermitage Care & Rehabilitation Center. David was born July 27, 1938, at home in Birk City to the late Richard and Cloia Carrico Millay. He was a devoted father, husband, brother, and friend. David graduated from Owensboro Catholic High School in 1957 and then went on to proudly serve in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1963. He was employed for 33 years at Green River Steel Mill and was a plasterer and a tile setter.
David was a Little League coach for 15 years. He also raised a garden every year and took up woodworking and fashioned beautiful pieces to share with his loved ones after he retired. David enjoyed going to Hardee’s every morning on West Parrish Avenue to chat with friends and taking walks downtown near the riverfront. He was also a devout parishioner at St. Stephen Cathedral and a long-time member of Right to Life of Owensboro. David will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.
David was preceded in death by his brothers, Richard “Bud”, Ferman, James, Gilbert, and Herbert Millay, and his sister, Mary Bennett.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Rebecca Millay; sister, Catherine Kuehle; children, Brandon Joseph, Barry (Jen), Sara Beyke (Jerrod), and Christopher (fiancé Nicole and her children, Kaylee, Tim, and Chloe); grandchildren, Spencer, Caleb, Carson, Owen Millay, Meagan Melton (Dillin), Taylor, and Alyssa Beyke; great-granddaughter, Rilynn Melton; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass will be noon Saturday, July 8, 2023, at St. Stephen Cathedral. Burial will be in Mater Dolorosa Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6:30 p.m., Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and 11 a.m. until the time of the Mass Saturday at St. Stephen Cathedral.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Right to Life of Owensboro, P.O. Box 506, Owensboro, KY 42302, or Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
