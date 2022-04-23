David Stilger, 71, of Owensboro, passed away April 20, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Survivors: siblings, Ray Stilger and Clarence (Danica) Stilger, Jr., and longtime family friend, Sherry Chamberlain.
Burial: Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Monday, April 25, 2002, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Stilger.
Leave your messages of condolence for the family of David Stilger and sign his virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented