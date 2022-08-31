GRAHAM — David Timothy “Moonie” Snyder, 56, of Graham, died Monday, August 29, 2022, at 3:03 p.m. at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. He attended East Union Missionary Baptist Church. He served in the United States Navy.
Survivors: wife, Judy Stanley Snyder; daughter, Jessica (Michael) Evans; and brothers, Jeffery (Kim) Snyder and Jason (Misty) Snyder.
Service: Noon Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Graham Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: David Timothy “Moonie” Snyder Memorial Fund, c/o Tucker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 548, Central City, KY 42330. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home or you may donate online at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
