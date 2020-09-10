LEWISPORT — David W. Evans, 72, of Lewisport, died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Norton’s Hospital in Louisville. He was born Nov. 12, 1947, in Daviess County to the late Robert and Emma Lucille Epley Evans. He was retired from Aleris after 37 years of service. David was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He served on the board of Labor Management Federal Credit Union for 28 years. David enjoyed NASCAR, Kentucky basketball, listening to music and spending time with his grandkids. He is now united with his wife, Gisela, who passed away on May 17, 2009. Along with his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Evans Jr.
David is survived by his children, Christine (Chuck) Schroader, Michi Ballard and Jason (Leslie) Evans; grandchildren Courtney, Celsey and Cody Schroader, Cameron and Dalton Ballard, Kate, and Molly and Emma Evans; great-grandchildren Haylee, Traceson, Peyton, Jackson, Koda and Cole; sisters Linda Clark, Phyllis Darlene (Gary) Plemens and Charlotte (Archie) Hobdy; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services are pending until a later date. Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport has been entrusted with care. Share your memories and condolences with David’s family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
