David W. Holmes, 81, of Utica died Sunday, June 20, 2021, at his home while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. David was born in Muhlenberg County, on Sept. 1, 1939, to the late Forrest Holmes and Eula Leer Holmes. He was a deacon and member of Green Brier Baptist Church. David was retired from W.R. Grace and Daramic.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Juetta “Judy” Holmes on May 7, 2020; brothers, Leonard, James and Harold Holmes; grandson, Danny Holmes; and a daughter-in-law, Cendy Holmes.
Survivors include his sons, Jessie Wayne (Lisa) Holmes, of Tennessee, Larry (Janet) Holmes, of Owensboro, Timmy (Shannon) Holmes, of Nuckols, and David M. (Kris) Holmes, of Utica; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and three brothers, Charles Holmes, Gilbert Holmes and Denzil Holmes.
Services will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow at Green Brier Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the David Holmes Memorial Fund, 3009 Frederica Street, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolences may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
