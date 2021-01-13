David Wade McCrystal, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
David was born March 18, 1960, a native of Livermore, lived most of his life in Owensboro. He was a graduate of McLean County High School and Brescia University with a degree in business and accounting. He spent most of his adult life as a dedicated employee of Swedish Match Leaf Tobacco for 32 years and worked his way to the position of president of leaf production.
David was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Owensboro. David lived a full life centered around loving his family. He enjoyed watching and cheering his grandchildren playing baseball, University of Kentucky basketball and the Green Bay Packers.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph A. McCrystal and Reba Rose Hughart; and nephew Alex McCrystal.
He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Cheryl Boyd McCrystal; his children, Sara Elizabeth McCrystal Hagan and Stephen Boyd McCrystal (Jordan); his grandchildren, Noah Ranburger, Reid McCrystal, Brayden Hagan and Jaxon McCrystal; siblings, Joey McCrystal (Gwen) and Belinda Stevens (Bobby); several nieces and nephews; and four-legged companion, Sophie.
Services will be 5 p.m. Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory and will be livestreamed at www.davisfuneralhome.com. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the funeral or visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented