David Wayne Peters, 55, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Mar. 13, 2023, at his home with his wife by his side. The Hardin County native was born Sept. 12, 1967, to Carroll “Junior” Peters and the late Doris Fern Lyons Peters. David was an electrician by trade. He also enjoyed being a vendor at many of the festivals in the region. His specialty was pork rinds, funnel cakes, and lemonade and he loved talking with people. David would go with his father to field trials, and he loved to hear the Beagles bark and chase rabbits. Both David and his wife attend Bridgepoint Church.
David was preceded in death by his mother in 2014 and his brother, Dale Peters, in 2022.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Carol Buchanan Peters; children, Jeremy Davenport, Tiffany Waller (Josh), Michael Peters (Michelle), Wesley Peters, Ashlee Peters, Mitch Sanders (Olivia), Grey Sanders (Shrina), and Emilee Sanders (Christian); 16 grandchildren and one on the way in August, who will be named after David; brothers, Wes Peters and Randall Peters; sister, Ann Peters (Patrick Short); and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 18, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in the Field of Honor at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences and memories for David’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented