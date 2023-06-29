David Wayne Shaffer, 81, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, June 27, 2023. He was born in Uniontown May 18, 1942, to Mike and Gussie (Newman) Shaffer. Mr. Shaffer served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War era. However, he was stationed 200 miles south of the North Pole at NORAD/Thule Air Force Base in Greenland. He was also stationed at Fort Campbell during the Cuban crisis.
Mr. Shaffer graduated from Uniontown Public School and the North American School of Conservation. He enjoyed John Wayne movies, visiting Colorado, refinishing antiques, repairing things, and crossword puzzles. He had worked as a nursing home food service supervisor before becoming the director of maintenance at the Family YMCA. He retired in 1997. David was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church and the American Legion Post #9.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, James Wayne Shaffer; sisters, Clara E. Roberson and Lillie M. Stone; brothers, Cpl. George Shaffer and Carl Shaffer; and a niece, Jennifer Rhodes.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, C. Yvonne (Burris) Shaffer; son, John A. Shaffer (Bryanne) of Fordsville; three grandsons, Scott Shaffer of Owensboro and Eli Shaffer and Luke Shaffer, both of Fordsville; a sister, Kathy M. Byrne; and seven nieces.
The graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, June 30, 2023, in the Owensboro Memorial Gardens Chapel of Peace. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorial contributions may be made to Macedonia Baptist Church, Attention: Benevolence Committee, 4839 Millers Mill Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
Commented