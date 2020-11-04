David Wayne Shively, 63, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born March 2, 1957, in Owensboro to the late William David Shively Jr. and Wilma Sue Arnold Shively. He retired from American Olean Tile after 40-plus years and worked as a forklift operator at Glenmore Distillery. David enjoyed fishing, watching movies, going on long drives with his fiancée and UK basketball. He was a Christian man.
He is survived by two sons, Jacob Shively (Torie) and Josh Shively (Sara); fiancée Melissa Hamilton and her son, Andrew Hamilton (Brooklyn); two grandchildren, Liam and Grace Shively; two brothers, Larry Shively (Sara) and Tim Shively (Cindy); and nieces and nephews, Stephen Shively, Rachel Shively, William Shively, Alex Shively, Lauren Martin and Jacqueline Cox.
Services will be 4 p.m. Thursday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Private entombment will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Services will be livestreamed at 4 p.m. Thursday at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to American Heart Association, P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693 or American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312.
