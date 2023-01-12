David Wayne Stewart, 48, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. The Daviess County native was born Nov. 20, 1974, to Dave Ensey and Patricia Jones. David graduated from Daviess County High School, class of 1992, then served in the U.S. Army (101st Airborne). He was employed with Vanguard Utility Services for over 15 years before his health began to decline. David loved riding his Harley more than anything else, but he also enjoyed cooking for his family, especially grilling out. His children and grandchildren were his pride and joy.
Those left to cherish his memory include his partner of over 20 years, Crystal Miller; three children, Airelle Stewart, Christian Miller, and Tristan Miller; three grandchildren, Raelyx Dixon, Gemma Dixon, and Kash O’Bryan; father, Dave Ensey, and stepmom, Sue; mother, Patricia Jones, and stepfather, Ernie; brothers, Brandon Stewart and Jason Ensey; sisters, Jasmine Casey, Shawnee Jones, and Brandi Huber; stepbrother, Bill Arnold; stepsister, Tangela Arnold Hardin; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
The funeral service will be 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with full military honors. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences and memories for David’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
