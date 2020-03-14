David Wayne Thompson, 78, of Owensboro, passed away March 11, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born March 8, 1942, in Pekin, Illinois, to the late Joseph and Anna Lillian Thompson. David was of the Catholic faith and a member of St. Alphonsus. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, cornhole and golf. Most of all, he loved visiting with his friends and family.
Along with his parents, David was preceded in death by his brother, Lannie Thompson.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sharon Thompson; sons Scott (Julie) Thompson and Kevin (Jennifer) Thompson; his grandchildren, Dallas, Sahara, Leah, Bobby and Jack; his great-grandchildren, Caiden, Kalahari and Khaleesi; his siblings, Myrna (Roger) Smith, Minnie (John) Stewart, Debbie Clark, Connie (Rick) Newton and Jeff (Hollie) Thompson; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 6 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with visitation from 2 to 6 p.m.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to the St. Alphonsus Building Fund, 7925 Cummings Road, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of David Thompson may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented