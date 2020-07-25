HARTFORD — David Wayne Willis “Willie,” 66, of Hartford, died Friday, July 24, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Willie was born in Daviess County to the late Lehman Allen and Jean Miller Willis. He was employed at Toyotetsu Mid America in Owensboro and served in the U.S. Army. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marcella Kaye Willis.
Survivors include a daughter, Delandra (Kevin) Schroader of Hartford; a son, David (Michelle) Willis of Hartford; nine grandchildren, Kara Schroader, Kyle Schroader, Russ Roberts, Annabelle (Trey) Sandefur, Noah Burden, Lorelie Burden, Gaitlin Gaynor, Isaac Cole and Briar Schroader; siblings Randall Willis of Lewisport, Jimmy (Patti) Howell of Naples, Florida, Tammy (Jimmy) Shoop of Kettering, Ohio, Connie (Ty) Dodson of Owensboro and Mark (Tyler) Howell of Cleveland, Tennessee; and a niece, Kelly Willis of Owensboro.
There will be a graveside service held at 11 a.m. Monday at Fairview Cemetery in Bowling Green. Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may
be sent to bevilbrosfuneral
