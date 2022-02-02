David Whitfill, 54, of Hudson, died on January 3, 2022, at Baptist Health Hardin Hospital. He was a member of St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church and owner of Whitfill Machine & Welding.
He is survived by his wife, Alicia Whitfill; sons, John, Tayler, and Jacob Whitfill; daughter, Lindsey Whitfill; mother, Patsy Whitfill; brothers, Ricky, Eddie, Francis, Carroll, Dan, Ben, and Mike Whitfill; and sisters, Lyvenia Anthony, Lesia Whitfill, Gale Hinton, Polly Snyder, and Jacinta Paris.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday at St. Romuald Catholic Church. Burial in St. Romuald Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Romuald Church or St. Mary of the Woods Church.
Trent-Dowell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
