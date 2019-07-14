David Ywell Belcher, 67, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, at Twin Rivers Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. David was born July 22, 1951, in Owensboro to the late Billy Belcher and Betty Sue Young Belcher. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, the Jaycees and Lifeline Revival Center. He enjoyed playing bingo and working on crafts, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He also was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Lucinda Bivens; and his brother-in-law, Guy Kost.
He is survived by two sisters, Cinda Sue (Jerry) Kost-Brill, of Venice, Florida, and Shirley (Elvie) Roberson of Owensboro; one brother, Marvin Ray Hall of Owensboro; his nieces and nephews, Louis G. (Pat) Kost, Ethel (Danny) Morris, Eric Brown, James (Morgan) Hall and Billy Hill; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Belcher. Share your messages of condolence with the family of David Ywell Belcher at www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented